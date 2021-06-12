Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Down 62.8% in May

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the May 13th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanuc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Fanuc stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 202,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,705. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.92. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%. Analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

