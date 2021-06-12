FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of FB Financial worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FB Financial by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

FBK opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBK. Truist lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

