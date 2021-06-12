Feathercoin (FTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,936.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $5.98 million and $20,936.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000199 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

