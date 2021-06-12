Feathercoin Market Cap Hits $6.08 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $2,373.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000195 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001288 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

