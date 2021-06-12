Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.26 (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $196.58 million and $14.94 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00797357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.34 or 0.08277341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00086811 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

