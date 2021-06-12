FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of FibroGen worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 72,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 12.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 165,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.