Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.65.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,961 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $145.65 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

