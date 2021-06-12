Filecoin (FIL) One Day Volume Tops $640.33 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $69.67 or 0.00196210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.47 billion and $640.33 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058381 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00170649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.69 or 0.01119965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,586.36 or 1.00217155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 78,489,438 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

