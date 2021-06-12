Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 183,388 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.55% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $135,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 49,110 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 249,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.56. 558,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,559. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.22. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98.

