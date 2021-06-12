Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 2,705,199 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,572,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705,199 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 37.19% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $445,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,003,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,457,000 after purchasing an additional 94,485 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,064,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 874,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,660,000.

NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.46. 125,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

