Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 3,985,477 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985,477 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 5.59% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $606,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 760,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,940. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

