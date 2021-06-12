Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 4.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,832,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after buying an additional 162,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 154,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $275.83. 752,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,422. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

