Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,727. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

