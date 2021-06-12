Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 1,681,860 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,364,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681,860 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 21.60% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $369,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearshares LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter worth $3,219,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 592.1% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $739,000.

Shares of SCHK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,390. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.33.

