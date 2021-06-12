Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 20,668 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,308,592 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51.

