Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 22,334 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 298,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,841,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. 4,194,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,406. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

