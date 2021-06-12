Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,276 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 2.51% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $98,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 146,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,589. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

