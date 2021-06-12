Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,658,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252,865 shares during the period. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 68.11% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF worth $410,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,984,000.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA NANR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.90. 19,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,068. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.