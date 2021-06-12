Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Benchmark decreased their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.35.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,934,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,813,037. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

