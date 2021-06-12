Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,862,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,636 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.82% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $145,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

IJK traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.84. 113,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

