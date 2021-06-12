Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258,685 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 2.72% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $167,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,622,000 after buying an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after buying an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after buying an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,259,000 after buying an additional 42,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,274,000 after buying an additional 69,739 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,984. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61.

