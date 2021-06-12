Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.80 Billion Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,757,036 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 5.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 15.86% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,802,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 131,415 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 623,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 76,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $40.36. 1,142,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,134. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.