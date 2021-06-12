Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $114.62 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,253 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.36% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $114,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $109.24. The stock had a trading volume of 168,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

