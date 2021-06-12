Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 233.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 481,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,978 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

