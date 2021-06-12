Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $306.79 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,673,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,436 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 89.88% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $306,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TECB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,910. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52.

