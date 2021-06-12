Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $458.99 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801,618 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 4.63% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $458,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after buying an additional 1,092,344 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,206,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,016,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,004,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,724,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,778. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.