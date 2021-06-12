Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,162,892 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,674,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162,892 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 10.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $408,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 177,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,229. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33.

