Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 142,563 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,563 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 12.41% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $88,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 249,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,230. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

