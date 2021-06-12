Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 30.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.42. 4,471,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $203.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

