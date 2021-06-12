Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,498 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $87,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

IWO traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.07. The company had a trading volume of 290,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,373. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.03. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.33 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

