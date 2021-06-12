Financial Life Advisors Buys 4,792 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Life Advisors owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.79. 454,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

