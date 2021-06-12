Financial Life Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Life Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 196,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,369,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

