Financial Life Advisors Has $17.42 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 8.1% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,148,000 after acquiring an additional 694,098 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,737 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $300,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $53.44. 990,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,727. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $54.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

