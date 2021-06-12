Financial Life Advisors Makes New $11.65 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,651,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Life Advisors owned about 0.09% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 374.1% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,408.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,635 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,646,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,894,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.