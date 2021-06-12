Financial Life Advisors Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors owned 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.54. 272,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.47. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

