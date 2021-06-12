Financial Life Advisors Purchases 3,700 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.6% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,256,204 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10.

