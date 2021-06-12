Financial Management Network Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $184.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

