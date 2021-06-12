Financial Review: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) vs. Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) and Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and Cereplast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DuPont de Nemours $20.40 billion 2.15 -$2.95 billion $3.36 24.56 Cereplast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cereplast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DuPont de Nemours.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DuPont de Nemours and Cereplast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DuPont de Nemours 0 12 7 0 2.37 Cereplast 0 0 0 0 N/A

DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus price target of $82.71, suggesting a potential upside of 0.21%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DuPont de Nemours is more favorable than Cereplast.

Profitability

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and Cereplast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DuPont de Nemours 15.97% 6.76% 3.74% Cereplast N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cereplast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cereplast has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DuPont de Nemours beats Cereplast on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Cereplast Company Profile

Cereplast, Inc. does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

