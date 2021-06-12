Financial Survey: CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) vs. Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Priority Technology and CardioGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Priority Technology presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 103.75%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and CardioGenics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $404.34 million 1.29 $25.66 million ($0.86) -8.99 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology 6.86% N/A -13.27% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Priority Technology beats CardioGenics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a solution suite that offers automated payment services for customers, including virtual payments, purchase cards, electronic funds transfers, ACH payments, and check payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated accounts payable automation solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

