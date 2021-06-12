Financial Survey: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) vs. 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 27.74% 9.84% 1.18% 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PacWest Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 0 4 1 3.20 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $42.17, indicating a potential downside of 3.44%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.25 billion 4.09 -$1.24 billion $2.10 20.80 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1st Capital Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PacWest Bancorp.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through 70 full-service branches located in California; one branch located in Durham, North Carolina; one branch located in Denver, Colorado; and various loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents in the Central Coast region of California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders. The company also offers consumer lending solutions; business, agriculture and wine industry, and commercial real estate lending products; personal loans for business owners; and SBA and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, and cash management services. The company operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz County. 1st Capital Bancorp was founded in 2007 and is based in Salinas, California.

