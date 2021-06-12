FIO Protocol (FIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.51 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.51 million and $7.36 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 763,606,321 coins and its circulating supply is 241,900,679 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

