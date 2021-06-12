Fireball Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $162.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.17 or 0.00014487 BTC on exchanges. Fireball has a market cap of $102,600.03 and $162.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 284.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.64 or 0.00587189 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,837 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.