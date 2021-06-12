Fireball Tops One Day Volume of $150.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 55% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. Fireball has a total market cap of $100,974.29 and $150.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fireball has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for about $5.09 or 0.00014284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,839 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

