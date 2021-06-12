Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $6.90 on Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $82.54 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be bought for $6.90 or 0.00019307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,729.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.12 or 0.06753894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $582.01 or 0.01628930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00457021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00156392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.73 or 0.00698955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00453704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00360021 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,964,793 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

