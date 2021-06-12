First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 134.15% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

