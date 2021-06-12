First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,896,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,733,000 after buying an additional 115,686 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.89.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

