First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $3,768,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

