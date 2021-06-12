First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other First National news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. purchased 8,299 shares of First National stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $151,788.71. Also, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. purchased 5,510 shares of First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,841.20. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First National stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.21% of First National as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FXNC stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

