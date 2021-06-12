First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 1,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76.

