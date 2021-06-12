First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 307.3% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $65.82.

